By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

After Kenny Pickett himself and his family (maybe?), Stephen A Smith is probably the most hyped over the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s clutch touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

With the Steelers trailing the Ravens 13-9 with a minute remaining in the fourth quarter, Pickett got over his rough start and finally came alive to score the team’s first and game-winning TD. After escaping a pass rush and keeping his balance, he threw the ball to Najee Harris at the end zone for a wild 10-yard touchdown.

It sent the whole team into frenzy, especially since the Steelers really needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Mike Tomlin’s men then held on for the 16-13 victory, ensuring that they still have a reason to play come Week 18 when they face the Cleveland Browns.

As for Stephen A Smith, the ESPN commentator couldn’t hold back his delight as he heaped praise on Kenny Pickett.

“YYYEEESSSSSSS!!!!!!! [Kenny Pickett] answers the call. Bigtime throw earlier in the drive, followed by this scrambled TD throw to [Najee Harris]. Ladies & Gentlemen, Steelers Nation we have a new QB in Pittsburgh for the Steelers,” Smith exclaimed before ending his tweet with “#Yes!!!!!!!!”

This is certainly an interesting reaction from Stephen A Smith, though. After all, he’s one of the most “concerned” when the Steelers drafted Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Clearly, the youngster has done a good job to change the mind of a doubter.