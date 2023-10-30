Coach Mike Tomlin hopes to bounce back after failing to mount a comeback against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. All of that would require a lot of firepower but that might not be the case. Kenny Pickett had to exit the game early which meant that the Pittsburgh Steelers had to trust Mitchell Trubisky in carrying out quarterback duties. This might be the case for a longer period of time given after the injury update and ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Kenny Pickett injured his ribs against the Jaguars, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The quarterback still does not have a definite health status before they face the Titans but the Mike Tomlin-led squad outlined that it is more likely up in the air. Before making a call 0n the Steelers offensive engine's availability, the team set Monday as their deadline to check if Pickett would be able to play through his injury.

Before going down and handing Mitchell Trubisky the primary quarterback duties, Pickett notched 10 completions on 16 passing attempts. This helped the Steelers for 73 passing yards. The squad immediately felt his absence following the ailment.

They would only notch 191 passing yards with a 4.1 yards per play average. This was eclipsed by Trevor Lawrence as he darted 24 completions on 32 attempts. The Steelers did get an interception off the Jaguars quarterback. But, that was the most they could do as their offense collapsed. They would lose with a 10-t0-20 scoreline and get the need to recalibrate. This is such that their record could improve once they face the Titans.