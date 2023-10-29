In Week 8 and every week, Kenny Pickett is a critical part of the Pittsburgh Steelers success. However, as they take on the Jaguars, Pickett suffered a worrying injury that sent him to the sidelines.

Just before halftime, Pickett suffered a ribs injury and was removed from the game, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. He was replaced by backup Mitch Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated at halftime and was ultimately ruled out, via Schefter.

Before going down with his injury, Pickett had completed 10-of-16 passes for 73 scoreless yards. While the quarterback has been efficient and hasn't turned the ball over, Pickett is averaging just 4.6 yards per game. Pittsburgh's offense has looked lifeless in turn, leading to a 9-3 halftime deficit.

While Pittsburgh has gained just 100 yards of total offense, the team's defense has stepped up to keep the Steelers alive in the contest. However, a serious injury to Kenny Pickett would take a major bite out of those hopes. Pickett might not have been the most explosive quarterback in the first half, but the Steelers prefer their chances with him under center over Trubisky.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh does not have that choice in Week 8. While Pickett was originally deemed ready to return, the team quickly ruled him out before taking the field in the second half. Now, the Steelers will be forced to turn to Trubisky at QB for the remainder of the contest.

The Steelers – who sit at 4-2 on the season – are looking to up their playoff standing with a victory. However, Pickett's worrying injury would have Pittsburgh's outlook much bleaker should he have to miss multiple games.