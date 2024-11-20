The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to further stake their claim of the AFC North when they take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 12's Thursday Night Football matchup. But when the Steelers take the field, their defense won't be at full capacity.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith has been ruled out with his ankle injury, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. As has cornerback Corey Trice, who is battling a hamstring injury.

Highsmith missed Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to his ankle. He picked up the injury in Week 10 and was expected to miss some time. The fact he hasn't been placed on injured reserve is a good sign the Steelers don't expect Highsmith out long-term. However, anytime he doesn't take the field is a major blow for the defense.

In the six games Highsmith has appeared in, the linebacker has racked up 19 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and three sacks. He ranks third on the team in both sacks and quarterback hits. Furthermore, Highsmith has earned an impressive 83.5 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The linebacker has been a key part of the team's defense since 2020. Over his 72 games with the team, Highsmith has made 261 tackles, 69 quarterback hits and 32.5 sacks.

While they'll be down a key piece, the Steelers enter Week 12 with the eighth-best defense in the NFL, allowing 305.3 yards per game. In turn, the Browns rank 28th in total offense, averaging 291.3 YPG.

Still, Pittsburgh won't take any team for granted. They may lead the AFC North with their 8-2 record. But things can always change in a hurry in professional sports.

As for Alex Highsmith, the Steelers are hoping his return comes sooner rather than later. Still, they are going to be cautious with their star linebacker and not risk re-injury. Pittsburgh is hopeful to pick up a win against Cleveland before getting Highsmith back for the stretch run.