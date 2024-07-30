The Pittsburgh Steelers were already expected to make a trade for a wide receiver. However, with an injury scare coming out of training camp, that trade could come sooner. Rookie wideout Roman Wilson was carted off the field after getting hurt during Tuesday’s practice. He appeared to suffer an ankle injury while being tackled on a jet sweep during a short-yardage drill.

At the time, Pittsburgh's selection of Wilson got rave reviews. Wilson impressed early in camp; hopefully, this injury won’t be too much of a setback. The Steelers’ wide receiver spots are up for grabs behind George Pickens, and Wilson is a potential candidate to start in the slot, where he got most of his work last season at Michigan.

If Wilson can’t practice, it will be hard for him to earn a role, especially given that the team hasn’t seen much work out of him in pads besides the little he could practice before the injury. For Wilson to earn a starting job early in the season, he’ll need to make an impact throughout the rest of the preseason.

But if Wilson cannot play in the preseason, Pittsburgh will have to revisit the idea of trading for a wide receiver to play next to Pickens. While much high-end talent might not be available, currently disgruntled wideouts in San Francisco and Las Vegas would look lovely in black and yellow.

The Steelers should trade for Brandon Aiyuk or Davante Adams

Right now, the Steelers' best options are either San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk or Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams. Recently appearing on Fox Sports' Jason Smith Show, NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared that both wideouts are on Pittsburgh's radar.

“The Steelers are going to get another receiver,” La Canfora said. “Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road, or something else, I know they’ve budgeted so that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there.”

There's always the chance that Adams ends up with the New York Jets, reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So, Aiyuk could be the best option for the Steelers, especially if they want to surround Justin Fields or Russell Wilson with high-quality weapons at receiver.

While there's been fire behind the smokescreen for both Aiyuk and Adams, there hasn't been much traction lately during the dog days of the NFL offseason. However, after Wilson's injury scare, Pittsburgh might need to acquire a top-end wideout to supercharge its offense.