A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Le’Veon Bell used to be one of the most unstoppable offensive forces in football. These days, Bell just seems more interested in fighting rivals inside the boxing ring than playing football again.

Recently, Le’Veon Bell appeared on the Misfits Boxing podcast and said that he would love to fight someone in the future, though, he did not specifically name who it is he wants to square off against down the road.

“This person is not a boxer,” Le’Veon Bell said. “It’s someone from football. They had purposely injured me. Purposefully. I don’t think I want to say the name. People who watched my career when I hurt my knee, people know. Yeah, people know. I would love to put my hands on him in the ring.”

While Le’Veon Bell did not drop a name, he could very well be referring to former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict. Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, a former teammate of Burfict with the Bengals would later post a tweet saying that he’s willing to set up an MMA fight between Le’Veon Bell and Burfict.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I just talk to Tez , he said fuck boxing but he will fight you in the octagon 🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 I got a 100k on Vontez we air it on @PatMcAfeeShow show !!! @LeVeonBell 🧐🧐🧐🧐 have your people call me !!!!,” Jones tweeted.

Bell then responded to Jones by saying he’s only interested in a boxing fight versus Burfict.

“I throw hands, I don’t wrestle .. tell em step in the squared circle tho & i’ll beat the dog s**t out of him … & you can put whatever you want on dude, it’s yo money to lose,” Bell said.

Le’Veon Bell has a 1-1-0 pro boxing record and also defeated fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson via knockout during an exhibition bout last September.