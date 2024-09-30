The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, as they tasted a 27-24 defeat at the hands of Joe Flacco and the Indianapolis Colts on the road. What made the day worse for Pittsburgh were the injuries sustained by some of the team's players. including guard James Daniel, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Steelers starting guard James Daniels suffered an Achilles tear Sunday against Indy, per source,” Fowler wrote on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

Fowler also noted that Daniels is out for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

Daniels went down with the injury in the first quarter of the Colts game. He was initially deemed questionable to return to the contest before the Steelers announced that he was done for the rest of the game.

Following the game, Daniels was also observed to be in a walking boot and on crutches, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Daniels' injury presents another tough reality for the banged-up Steelers offensive line that lost center Nate Herbig and rookie tackle Troy Fautanu to injuries. That's not to mention the fact that Isaac Seumalo is still dealing with an upper-body injury (pectoral) that has kept him from playing so far in the 2024 campaign.

After Daniels left the Colts game, Spencer Anderson was called upon to take over his spot at the right guard position.

The Steelers had done an admirable job of finding ways to win and staying undefeated in the first three weeks of the season despite injuries to key players, including quarterback Russell Wilson.

The timing of Daniels' brutal injury also came in his contract year. The 27-year-old Daniels is earning a base salary of $8.25 million in the 2024 season. And based on what he had done on the field before his injury, he would have been expecting a bigger contract in the offseason. According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels has an overall rating of 93.3 in 2024 with a 92.9 grade in run blocking.

The Steelers will have days to rest up their bodies before getting back to action in Week 5 for a matchup at home against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.