Marshawn Lynch used to be the most unstoppable running back during his time in the NFL, so he knows a great tailback when he sees one. On his top five list of active running backs in the league, Lynch mentioned the name of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris as among those who have impressed him the most.

“This ain’t in no particular order, but Najee [Harris], Derrick Henry, Saquon [Barkley], Josh [Jacobs], and [Nick] Chubb,” the former Seattle Seahawks superstar running back said during an appearance on I AM ATHLETE (h/t Jonathan Heitritter of Steelers Depot).

There certainly not a few football fans who have their eyebrows raised upon hearing Najee Harris’ name, but Lynch must know what he was talking about. That said, other running backs conspicuously missing on Lynch’s list are the likes of Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals, Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers, and Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings to name a few. But having such a short list is always going to get attention, good or bad.

In any case, Najee Harris is clearly a big part of the Steelers offense. Although the Steelers failed to make the playoffs in 2022, Harris posted another 1,000-yard season, racking up 1,034 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 272 carries. He also came away with 229 receiving yards and three touchdown catches on 41 receptions.

Najee Harris was selected in the first round (24th overall) by the Steelers in the 2021 NFL Draft.