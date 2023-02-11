Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett impressed plenty of teammates during his rookie season, including outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

During his time being out of action due to a pectoral injury, Watt spent much time watching Pickett, who took hold of the starting quarterback job for Pittsburgh in its Week 5 road matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Watt continued to keep a close eye on Pickett as the season progressed, and he was left in awe at just how the former Pittsburgh Panthers passer simply improved on the fly.

“Kenny Pickett, getting better each and every week,” Watt told NBC Sports’ Peter King ahead of Super Bowl 57. “Commanding two-minute drills back in training camp. You could just see the progression.”

Pickett’s signature moment of his rookie campaign came in the Steelers’ dramatic 16-13 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. The Steelers entered the contest in dire need of a victory to remain in contention for the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. While Pickett did not have his way for much of the contest, he delivered when it mattered the most, anchoring a late, game-winning drive that culminated in running back Najee Harris hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Watt had much confidence in Pickett before the rookie passer connected with Harris for the game-winning touchdown of the divisional matchup.

“Then you come to the Ravens game down the stretch where he was able to lead the team down the field,” Watt said on Thursday. “And we just had a feeling — we’re going to score this, we’re going to get on defense, and we’re going to win this game. So, it’s just little things like that.

“It’s all about gaining respect through teammates, through work. And those guys came to work every day.”

Pickett featured in 13 games in regular season play for the AFC North side, where he recorded 2,404 passing yards, seven touchdown passes, and three rushing touchdowns. He finished in sixth place in the voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the honor on Thursday.