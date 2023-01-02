By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in this thing. After a season-preserving win taken in the final minute against the Baltimore Ravens, running back Najee Harris was all smiles and good vibes during the postgame interview.

In fact, he was a little too ecstatic. So much so that he took the mic from the reporter and gave shoutouts during the live broadcast.

“Shoutout to the O-line. Shoutout to Kenny P right here. Y’all see this rookie serving, man. He’s saying have a good composure. He doing his Dougie. Shoutout to Mike Tomlin, man. Shoutout to The Bay. … and shout to Cris Collinsworth,” the Steelers RB rattled off in about 15 seconds.

Najee Harris just snatched the mic and starting giving out shoutouts 😂pic.twitter.com/Ia1zuQ0DEi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2023

You’d be hyped enough to give shoutouts too if you scored the game-sealing touchdown that put the Steelers up for good with less than a minute remaining. Kenny Pickett found Najee Harris drifting towards the endzone just before the Ravens defenders could reach him.

Mike Tomlin definitely deserves the credit Harris was dishing him for somehow, some way turning a written-off Steelers team into one with a puncher’s chance at the postseason. The man has never had a losing season for his career in his 15 NFL seasons prior. With a win or tie against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, he can secure that immaculate streak for another year.

The Steelers are virtually playing with house money right now, hanging around in a playoff hunt they had no business being in. They’ll need a little help from the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, but the season isn’t over yet.