The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback debate has only grown stronger in recent weeks, as the team activated Russell Wilson into uniform for their game vs the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday but continued to start Justin Fields. The Steelers entered the contest as losers of two straight games following their hot start to the season and looking to get back in the win column.

Wilson has been out of the lineup for the first few weeks due to a calf injury but was in uniform on Sunday, making it perhaps slightly controversial that head coach Mike Tomlin opted to keep Fields in as the starter despite the Steelers' offensive struggles as of late.

One person who appears to have not given up on Wilson is his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Marshawn Lynch, who was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday and gave fans a cool moment by taking a handoff from Wilson while the teams warmed up.

(Via Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter).

Seahawks fans may be wondering why the duo couldn't execute that play in the waning moments of the 2014-15 Super Bowl vs the New England Patriots in what became one of the most infamous decisions in NFL history.

Still, it's nice to see that Lynch and Wilson are clearly still on good terms despite some rumors to the contrary.

Was the Steelers' hot start legit?

As previously noted, the Steelers stormed out of the gates in 2024, winning road games against the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos before knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

However, even during those wins, it was mainly the defense–led by perennial defensive player of the year candidate TJ Watt–that was getting the job done for Mike Tomlin's crew, while the offense sputtered at times.

Fields has done a relatively good job of taking care of the football this year, but his inability to create big time explosive plays down the field has caused some Steelers fans to wonder just how high the team's ceiling is with him under center.

Wilson didn't exactly show a ton to be excited about during his most recent stop with the Denver Broncos but he did rebound nicely down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.

In any case, after the conclusion of the game vs the Raiders, the Steelers were next take the field next Sunday night at home vs the New York Jets.