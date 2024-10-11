Kevin Durant has let it be known that he is a football fan, which made it no surprise that he was on the Up & Adams Show giving his predictions for Week 6. Kay Adams got to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders matchup and asked Durant if he liked the Steelers' chances more or less if Russell Wilson took the starting quarterback spot.

“I like what Justin Fields has been doing, I think you keep him in there even if Russ is healthy, and then take it week-by-week,” Durant said.

Expand Tweet

Wilson was a full participant in practice this week after recovering from a calf injury he suffered before Week 1. Justin Fields has started every game for the Steelers this season and has led them to a 3-2 record, but they have dropped their last two games. Through five games, Fields had completed 67.6% of his passes for 961 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that Fields would start for the Steelers against the Raiders, and Wilson would serve as the backup.

Justin Fields continues to shine as Steelers' starting QB

Though the Steelers have lost their last two games, it's hard to put the blame on Justin Fields, as he's still been playing a solid game. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had high praise for Fields, saying that he has been extremely coachable through this time.

“There’s no drama to him. He doesn’t try to live through his avatar or create a perception. That’s probably why he was so endearing to his teammates in Chicago… Extremely coachable, extremely bright,” Smith said via Brian Batko on X, formerly Twitter.

There's a chance that if the Steelers continue to lose, Wilson could be inserted as the starting quarterback. As of now, many are thinking that Wilson could be used as trade bait, including Cam Newton.

“Honestly, use Russell Wilson as trade value,” Newton said. “The fact that the Miami Dolphins haven’t reached out to Pittsburgh is beyond me, especially with that specific situation at this particular point in time. I think we’ve seen enough in Pittsburgh to really crown Justin Fields, and they’ve said it without really saying it. The whole morale of the team is that guys are fighting for him. They’re playing for him. And I don’t know, it’s probably in too deep for Russell Wilson at the end of the day.”

It would probably be in the Steelers' best interest to keep Wilson, especially if something happens to Fields.