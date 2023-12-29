Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph reveals how Geno Smith has been an inspiration ahead of game versus Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith became the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback in 2022 after not starting more than three games in a season for eight years. He finished that season 9-8 while leading the league in completion percentage, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Seahawks made the playoffs and Smith won Comeback Player of the Year. Even when everyone thought his chances of starting again were long gone, Smith still believed he could be a starter.

Now, Smith's story is inspiring others — including Mason Rudolph. The Steelers quarterback did not get much of a chance to play in recent years, but just started his first game since 2021 last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. In that start, Rudolph went 17-27 for 290 yards and two touchdowns while breaking the Steelers three-game losing streak.

After the game, Rudolph spoke on what Smith's story has meant for many other players searching for another chance in the NFL.

“It's an instant gratification league,” Rudolph said. “I've got a lot of respect for Geno Smith. What a career, what an inspiration to a lot of guys and how he's battled through and stayed aggressive and stayed confident and positive. He got a shot a couple years ago, and look what he's done with it,” via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“There's a quick trigger, but that doesn't mean that you can't overcome and sort of come back and make a resurgence,” Rudolph added.

Rudolph, who considering a career in real estate this past offseason, will now make his second start of the year against Smith and the Seahawks with Kenny Pickett still working back from injury. If Rudolph plays well again, it could lead to more opportunities and another potential comeback story.