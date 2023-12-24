The Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph got a vote of confidence from TJ Watt after the game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their franchise's history of tormenting the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday with a 34-11 win over rising star and former backup quarterback Jake Browning' s team.

Steelers reserve turned starter Mason Rudolph lit up the scoreboard with two long TD passes to George Pickens, who has suddenly gone from a fantasy football bust to one of the most celebrated athletes in the United States after a four-catch, 195 yard effort.

The Steelers are now 8-7 on the season and riding high into their final two games against the Seahawks and Ravens.

Fans broke out the ‘Mason Rudolph' chants after the Steelers QB performed up to his potential, and then some, against a contending Bengals team. The Steelers' coach praised the play of Rudolph following the game.

As the celebrations wound down, Steelers legendary pass rusher and former Wisconsin Badger TJ Watt had words of support for his team's latest star at the QB position.

Watt: “I'm Not Surprised”

Watt spoke to a sideline reporter after the game and said he was not surprised by the ex-Oklahoma State star's big game. Rudolph threw for nearly 300 yards and did not throw an interception during a game in which his counterpart Jake Browning tossed three of them to the Steelers' defense.

T.J. Watt on Mason Rudolph "it's huge but I'm not surprised. The guy has put in so much hard work." #HereWeGo @NFLGameDay @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/lyXdIJE6cT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) December 24, 2023

“What a match!” one fan said on X after the video was posted.

“Leave it to the Watt bros. to do the right thing,” another fan added.

Steelers' Playoff Hopes

The Steelers are now ninth in the AFC, looking up at the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and other teams as the Bills led the Chargers in Los Angeles by a score of 21-13 late in the third quarter.

The next game will be on the road against Seattle and it looks like a must-win for Rudolph, Watt and the team's playoff chances.