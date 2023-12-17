Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admits the team is playing 'losing football' after third straight loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell once again, this time losing 30-13 at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. The loss is another disappointment for Steelers fans as Pittsburgh loses their third straight and drops to 7-7.

The game started out good for Pittsburgh, with the Steelers taking a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. However, it was all Colts after that initial Steelers lead. The Colts scored three touchdowns and three field goals while holding Pittsburgh scoreless after that point.

Once again, the Steelers offense could not get going for all four quarters with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, with the Colts out-gaining them by over 150 yards. The Colts forced three turnovers and controlled the clock for the rest of the game.

After the game, coach Mike Tomlin took accountability for the loss and addressed how they'll move forward.

“We're a fundamentally poor football group right now, we're playing losing football,” Mike Tomlin said. “I take responsibility for that. By losing football I mean we're just not doing fundamental things well enough. We're turning the ball over, we're highly penalized, we don't play good in situations. I'm just acknowledging that,” via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

The loss now puts the Steelers on the outside of the playoff picture, while the Colts move up the wildcard ladder. Still, Tomlin and the Steelers are hoping they can turn things around as they get ready for the final three games of the season.

“I don't necessarily have the answers as we sit here today, if I had the answers we would have played differently today. I will acknowledge that things won't continue the way that they are. We're not going to keep doing the same things that we're doing and expect a different result. So we have a seven day turnaround, we'll see what those seven days hold for us.”