Having not played since Dec. 3, Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is planning to come back at Week 17 at the latest.

While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett won't play Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, there is a time-table of when he will return from an ankle injury. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Pickett will be striving to return in the Steelers' Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as the more likely option.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is pushing to play next week but Week 17 against the #Seahawks is a bit more realistic. Meanwhile, there is a realistic chance that RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) is back next week vs. the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/mdz66YFAlh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2023

The confidence in Pickett and Steelers is immense as they can see a possibility where the University of Pittsburgh product comes back in next week's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Rapoport said that while they're pushing for a speedy recovery, it might be too quick for the surgery he got as the realistic date would be in Week 17.

“He is pushing to play next week, which would be incredibly quick as it's less than three weeks after tightrope surgery and sure, if he can pass the agility test, the strength test, the pain test…potentially he can play,” Rapoport said. “But my understanding is this is more like in college when he had tightrope surgery, played 26 days later. That's on track for Week 17 against the Seahawks.”

In the meantime, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will try to cover some ground before the return of Pickett. However, Rapoport said that third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph got “increased snaps” in practice so his presence should not be surprising if Trubisky struggles Saturday facing the Colts.

On the season, Pickett has thrown for 2,070 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions in 12 games played. Technically, the Steelers are still in the hunt for the playoffs as they are 7-6 with four games left including a contest against the Colts Saturday.