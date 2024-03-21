The Pittsburgh Steelers reloaded their quarterbacking core during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Pittsburgh added former Seattle Seahawks-turned-Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson to the squad. Moreover, Wilson gave fans a strong message alongside a workout video he posted amid his arrival.
Wilson posted the message “Love the Work. The Best is Ahead” on his X page on Wednesday. The 7-word proclamation was followed by a compilation of Wilson performing various throwing drills:
Love the Work. The Best Is Ahead. pic.twitter.com/4dl997br5g
— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 20, 2024
The former Broncos QB looks stoked for his new journey in Pittsburgh after years of experience in the NFL.
Steelers get a diamond in the rough in Wilson
Russell Wilson started his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks after the team selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The former Wisconsin Badger had a promising rookie season, amassing 3,118 yards and 26 touchdowns and earning his first Pro Bowl honor.
He continued his stout production in the seasons that followed. However, 2014 was a special year.
The 2013-14 Seahawks finished the regular season with a 13-3 record and clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed. Of course, Wilson was a large part of the team's success. He threw for 3,357 yards and 26 TDs on the year.
His command of the offense helped Seattle win its first and only Super Bowl victory, a 43-8 blowout against Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Wilson's success did not stop there. In addition to his rookie and sophomore season honors, he appeared in seven more Pro Bowls with the Seahawks.
Wilson spent a total of 10 seasons in Seattle with one of his best years occurring during his ninth season. The veteran QB totaled 4,212 yards and a career-high 40 TDs in 16 games. However, his production took a slight hit the following season, and by 2022, he parted ways with the team for Denver.
Things did not go as smoothly as planned when Wilson joined the Broncos. The team went 5-12 in his first year, failing to make the playoffs. He helped the team to an 8-9 improvement in 2023-24, but it still was not enough to get into the postseason.
Wilson became a free agent after his second year and chose to bring his talents to a well-established Steelers team.
Wilson looks to be re-unlocked on a revamped Pittsburgh team
Russell Wilson is coming off a year where he threw for 3,070 yards and 26 TDs in 15 games. He looks to get back to elite form with a Steelers roster full of promising pieces.
Most notably, Pittsburgh is returning rising third-year wide receiver George Pickens. The 23-year-old amassed 1,140 yards and 5 TDs on 6 receptions, the former of which ranked him 16th in the league. Pickens should be one of Wilson's go-to targets in 2023-24.
In addition, Pittsburgh retains the services of rising fourth-year running back Najee Harris, who comes off a stellar year on the ground. Harris provides a reliable rushing attack and should take pressure off Wison's passing game.
Moreover, the Steelers added tremendous backup help for Wilson. Pittsburgh traded for former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields after Kenney Pickett left during the NFL free agency period.
Making room for the next generation
The Bears finished the 2023-24 season at 7-10 after going 3-14 a year prior. Justin Fields has been at the helm of Chicago's offense since the team drafted him in 2021. However, his tenure did not result in any postseason showings. As a result, Chicago scoured the trade market to a find deal for the young QB.
Eventually, the Steelers accepted a deal and landed Fields in exchange for a sixth-round pick (that will become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays 51% of games in 2023-24). Now, the 24-year-old looks to continue his development in a new setting.
There are not many quarterbacks in the league with the type of experience Russell Wilson has. Thus, he will be a great mentor for Fields. The ex-Bears QB is coming off a year where threw for a career-high 2.562 yards and 16 TDs in 13 games.
Hopefully, Fields can find newfound success alongside Wilson.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how 2024 unfolds for the Steelers amid their offensive revamp.