Will Mike Tomlin remain with the Steelers in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a challenging 2023-24 season. Yet, Pittsburgh was able to squeeze into the NFL Playoffs with an AFC Wild Card spot. Head coach Mike Tomlin has been criticized for the Steelers' cold stretch during the season, the final straw could be broken after the playoffs.

The drama of 2023 could cause Mike Tomlin to leave Pittsburgh behind

Pat McAfee and Adam Schefter discussed the head coach's status after Pittsburgh clinched a spot in the postseason:

“I don't know what Mike Tomlin is gonna do but I can tell you that people put there in the league think after this season he could away,” Schefter said, per The Pat McAfee Show.

Coach Tomlin has taken a lot of the slack for the Steelers' flat performances. One major criticism came from former QB Ben Roethlisberger.

“You can't afford in the second half of games to burn silly timeouts and not have them late in the game. To me, that's bad coaching,” Roethlisberger claimed. Tomlin's clock management woes plus Pittsburgh's collapses in games have caused fans to question his competency.

Moreover, some have criticized Tomlin for his conservative playcalling. All in all, one important fact remains: the Steelers were able to finish the season with a winning record and get into the NFL Playoffs.

There is a chance that Pittsburgh will catch fire in the postseason. Perhaps the team can make an inspiring run. Although, they will have to go through some tough AFC teams to do so.

All in all, Steelers fans and Mike Tomlin have one goal: to win. Hopefully, things will go smoothly as the year 2024 begins.