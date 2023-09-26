The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a respectable 2-1 start after beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. And while the offense hasn't exactly been a strong suit so far, head coach Mike Tomlin is liking what he's seen from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

When asked what he's noticed about Pickett so far, Tomlin had this to say. Via Brian Batko:

“General growth.”

This is Pickett's first year as the full-time QB1. Last season, he played in 13 games (12 starts), throwing for 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The signal-caller completed 63% of his passes.

The first two games of the campaign were shaky for Pickett, throwing three picks and getting sacked seven times. But, Monday Night Football brought a much better Pickett. He showed more confidence with the deep ball, ran the football a bit, and completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards while not throwing a single interception.

Kenny Pickett was just simply letting it loose and trusting his wide receivers. It was a definite step in the right direction and Tomlin knows it. Following the victory Monday in Sin City, Pickett was very optimistic about the progress the Steelers are making. Via SI:

“I think we're on track to getting it back. It's never a perfect game. There are things we wished we had back and there's plays where that's always going to be the case. But I think we're definitely getting towards that step that we needed to have it back,” Pickett said.

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers will be looking to improve to 3-1 on Sunday when they visit the Houston Texans.