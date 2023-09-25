Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued a simple eight-word challenge to his team on Sunday. Tomlin shared his thoughts following the Steelers' hard-fought 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“We've got to make winning a habitual thing,” Mike Tomlin said in his postgame conference.

The Steelers have been a rejuvenated team the past two weeks. Their play has been a stark contract to their listless play in their 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. It was one of Mike Tomlin's worst losses at home in his 18-year tenure as Steelers head coach.

Pittsburgh charged out of the gates in its Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers' relentless defense never gave Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson an inch in their 26-22 win. Steelers pass rushers Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt were the biggest thorns in Cleveland's side.

The Steelers got off to a fast start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Pittsburgh held a 23-7 lead before holding off a late Las Vegas rally to prevail, 23-18.

The stunning Week 1 loss to the 49ers was a huge wake-up call for Mike Tomlin's crew. They've been playing well on both sides of the ball since then. Their Week 4 opponents, the Houston Texans, have an exciting young core led by rookies CJ Stroud and Will Anderson, Jr. It should be an exciting matchup.

The Steelers won nine games in Kenny Pickett's first year as starting quarterback in 2022. Regrettably, Pittsburgh missed the postseason for the first time in three years. If the 2-1 Steelers play the way they've been playing, they will return to the postseason in 2023.