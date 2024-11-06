The Pittsburgh Steelers added some receiver help at the trade deadline for quarterback Russell Wilson, who has silenced the doubters so far since taking over for Justin Fields as the starter. The Steelers currently sit with an impressive record of 6-2 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Washington Commanders on the road, and a large part of the reason why is the continued greatness of head coach Mike Tomlin.

In fact, so strong has Tomlin's performance been this year that he recently got an epic endorsement from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic during an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.

“I've got Mike Tomlin for coach of the year right now, in my mind, for what they're doing,” said Russini. “The expectations were really low. What were they going to do with the quarterback position? They've sort of figured it out. You bring in Mike Williams in hopes that Russ chucks up some moonballs and he can contest for those… I think it's been pretty impressive, and the fact that they were this aggressive at the trade deadline just goes to show you what they believe in.”

Indeed, the Steelers signaled that they had an “all in” approach for this year by making several moves, including the trade for Williams from the New York Jets.

What is the Steelers' ceiling this year?

The Steelers were not expected by many to be a very competitive team heading into this season. The team was coming off of a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round last year and was entering the season with both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson vying for the starting quarterback position.

The Steelers opened up the season with a bang by defeating the Atlanta Falcons–who have turned out to be pretty decent–on the road, and continued that momentum into their next two contests. Fast forward several weeks, and the Steelers currently sit with just two losses against their six wins, and they are seeing a much more explosive capability in their offense under Wilson than they had with Fields.

The fact that Tomlin was willing to make this decision even when the team had already been winning shows the type of confidence he has in his abilities as a coach, and those are translating to yet another winning season in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers will hit the field vs the Commanders on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.