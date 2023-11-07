Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin got real about the frustrations that wide receiver George Pickens voiced.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens garnered some attention during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans when he was visibly frustrated for not getting the ball and dissociated from the team on social media, and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made it clear that he is not worried about George Pickens' mentality.

“I know it's a cute story for you guys. But it is a pebble in my shoe,” Mike Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

Pickens had a chance to bring in a touchdown against the Titans, but failed to drag his second foot to secure the catch. Diontae Johnson later caught a touchdown from Kenny Pickett in the Steelers' win.

Tomlin went on to say that Pickens has voiced his frustrations with him, and that he has no problem with Pickens' frustrations.

“Heck yeah, he expresses frustrations all the time,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “I want guys who want the football.”

The Steelers are in the thick of the wild card race at 5-3, but the offense has struggled to score points and the fanbase has been frustrated with that, despite the wins. Pickens certainly wants to produce more and wants the ball. It came to a head against the Titans.

Coming up this weekend, the Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-5 and have struggled offensively as well. It is certainly the expectation that the Steelers beat the Packers. It will be interesting to see if the Steelers incorporate Pickens in the offense more next week.