Cole Holcomb suffered an ugly knee injury in the Steelers win over the Titans, and he's unsurprisingly been placed on injured reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a big win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, but along the way, they lost a key piece of their defense in linebacker Cole Holcomb. Holcomb suffered a gruesome knee injury in this game and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, and it was immediately clear that he was going to miss a significant period of time.

While the specific details on Holcomb's injury aren't out yet, it was revealed shortly after the game that the nature of the injury was season-ending. With Holcomb's campaign over, the Steelers unsurprisingly placed the talented defender on their injured reserve, and activated reserve running back Anthony McFarland in a corresponding move.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Steelers placed LB Cole Holcomb on injured reserve due to the knee injury he suffered Thursday night and activated RB Anthony McFarland from injured reserve.”

How will the Steelers overcome Cole Holcomb's absence?

Holcomb's debut season with the Steelers had been going really well (54 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 QB Hits, 2 PD, 2 FF, 1 FR), so replacing him is going to be easier said than done. Elandon Roberts will likely take Holcomb's spot for the rest of the season, with Kwon Alexander set to have a bigger role alongside him as well.

Playing alongside star pass rushers in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith will help take some pressure off the middle linebackers, but this is going to be a tough loss for the Steelers to absorb. Holcomb should be able to make a full recovery from this injury, but in the present, Pittsburgh is going to have to find a way to get by without one of the anchors of their defense.