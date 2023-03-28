Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the possibility of playing cornerback Patrick Peterson at safety at times at the NFL meetings, Steelers contributing writer Dale Lolley wrote in a Monday article.

“He’s versatile,” Tomlin said. “He is not only in terms of his talents, but his intellect and we’re not going to be bashful about moving him around.

“He and I have already had that discussion. I think he’s really excited about the prospects of that.”

Patrick Peterson, who agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Steelers earlier this month, revealed his current goal at this stage in his career on an episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast.

“I’m playing for jewelry at this period in my career,” Peterson said. “I want to be able to be with the team that’s going to be in the position that’s going to be in the playoffs.”

Patrick Peterson has played and started in 184 games since he was selected with the fifth-overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson earned eight straight invitations to the Pro Bowl games and three All-Pro selections during his time with Arizona, playing with the Cardinals all the way until he signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $10 million contract in 2021.

Peterson started in 16 games for Minnesota in 2022, playing in every one of the team’s snaps on defense on 13 separate occasions. He earned a season-high six combined tackles in two games against the Green Bay Packers in Weeks 1 and 17.

Patrick Peterson last played against Pittsburgh in 2021, when he combined for five tackles in a 36-28 win over the Steelers in U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Pro Football Reference. Vikings quarterback threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the eight-point win, while Steelers signal caller Ben Roethlisberger threw three touchdowns and one interception in Minnesota’s home stadium.