As the Steelers prepare to take on the Browns in Week 11, Mike Tomlin is hoping Pat Freiermuth is on the field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been without the services of Pat Freiermuth since Week 4. But as the Steelers prepare to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, Mike Tomlin is feeling optimistic on a Freiermuth return.

Tomlin said the team, “feels good,” about Freiermuth's availability, via Brook Pryor of ESPN. Week 11 is the first week Freiermuth is eligible to be activated from the IR.

Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury back in Week 4. He was slated for a comeback in Week 7, but suffered a setback and has been on IR ever since. Tomlin hasn't confirmed whether the tight end will play in Week 11. However, the head coach at least seems convinced that Freiermuth is making strong progress in his recovery.

Before going down with an injury, Freiermuth had caught eight passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns. While he has missed so much time, the tight end is still second on the team in touchdown receptions. When he does make his return, Freiermuth will be looking to improve his yardage total. Through three NFL seasons, he has caught 131 passes for 1,282 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Despite Pittsburgh's offensive inefficiency, the Steelers are still deep in the playoff hunt at 6-3. Getting Pat Freiermuth back in the lineup would certainly add another element. The Steelers have been in desperate need of a spark. Taking on an AFC North rival in the Browns, the Steelers could use all the help they can get. Pittsburgh will monitor Freiermuth's health carefully throughout the week before determining if they will activate him off IR or not.