Mike Tomlin is prepared to make sweeping changes to the Steelers' offense.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers approach their offseason, fixing the offense will be a top priority. Head coach Mike Tomlin already has one idea to have the Steelers running more cohesively on offense.

Pittsburgh will be hiring its next offensive coordinator from outside the organization. Tomlin knows his offense needs a complete makeover to get to where they want to be, via Christopher Carter of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“I just feel it's appropriate,” Tomlin said of hiring an OC outside of the organization.

The Steelers went into the season with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator, he had held the post since 2021. After numerous grueling offensive performances, Canada was fired after 13-10 Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh replaced him with a combination of coordinators. Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner was the interim OC, while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan called the plays.

But no matter who was in charge, Pittsburgh still ended the season ranked 25th in total offense, averaging 304.3 yards per game. While much of the blame falls on Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph's shoulders, the Steelers were abysmal in the pass game, ranking 25th, averaging 186.1 YPG.

By hiring outside of the organization, Pittsburgh will be able to bring in new offensive ideas. With the play calling becoming stagnant, Mike Tomlin is looking an outside hire to add a spark. The Steelers were good enough to earn their spot in the playoffs. But with some help on the offensive side of the play – and better overall quarterback play – Pittsburgh could be a true contender come postseason time.