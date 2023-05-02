A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are considered to be one of the top winners in the recently concluded 2023 NFL Draft, thanks in large part to the perceived excellence behind the desk of the team’s general manager Omar Khan.

The first-year GM has received tons of praise over his navigation of the draft, even leaving Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin very much impressed.

“What do they call him, the Khan Artist?” Mike Tomlin said of Omar Khan following the maneuvers the general manager made during the draft (h/t Joe Rutter of Trib Live). “I like that. That’s pretty good. It’s a cool nickname.”

The Steelers gained a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after Khan pulled off a trade with the New England Patriots and used that asset to select offensive tackle Broderick Jones out of the Georgia Bulldogs 14th overall. In the second round, Khan and the Steelers decided to shore up their secondary by getting former Penn State Nittany Lions star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the 32nd overall selection. Of course, Porter Jr. is the son of former Steelers star linebacker Joey Porter.

“You go through different scenarios and mocks, and we had him graded obviously higher than that and we expected him to go higher than that,” Khan thought of the Porter pick. “But we consider ourselves very fortunate to have the opportunity to pick him at No. 32.”

Pittsburgh would add another member to their stop unit before the end of the round by going with Keeanu Benton, defensive tackle from the Wisconsin Badgers program, at No. 49 overall.

Tight end Darnell Washington, linebacker Nick Herbig, cornerback Cory Trice, and OT Spencer Anderson completed the cast of haul by the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft.