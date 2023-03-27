A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have the rights to the No. 17 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. It’s yet to be known what exactly Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have in mind when it comes to what position they’d spend that pick on, but many believe that the team will go after an offensive tackle.

“Happy is a dangerous word,” Mike Tomlin said when asked about his level of confidence in the Steelers’ offensive tackle positions, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. “I’m comfortable,” Tomlin continued.

At the moment, the Steelers have Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor at the top of the pecking order of the left tackle and right tackle positions, respectively. Neither player played exceptionally well in the 2022 NFL season. In fact, during that campaign, Moore received just a grade of 62.4 on offense from Pro Football Focus, while Okorafor got just a 61.2 rating.

There are ways to interpret what Tomlin said about the offensive tackle positions as it relates to the team’s target in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In any case, it would make a lot of sense if Pittsburgh decides to take a tackle with their first overall pick. That’s even though the Steelers have just signed Le’Raven Clark to a one-year deal worth $1.215 million in early March. For one, Clark doesn’t seem to be much of an upgrade — if he is even one, as PFF had him graded 57.2 in 2022 when he was still with the Tennessee Titans.

In 2022, the Steelers ranked 14th in the NFL with just a 6.24 percent offensive sack rate and 25th with 4.1 yards per carry.