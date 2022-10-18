Steelers’ Mike Tomlin responds to rumored Mitch Trubisky-Diontae Johnson shouting match

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has addressed the alleged altercation which took place between quarterback Mitch Trubisky and wide receiver Diontae Johnson during the loss against the New York Jets in Week 4. Via Brooke Pryor, Tomlin refused to say whether or not such an altercation took place within the Steelers’ locker room, but surprisingly admitted that “if it transpired, it’s good.”

“If it were, do you think that I would share it with you in this environment? Probably not. Our business is our business, and I understand in today’s climate, oftentimes there’s leaks… The things that happen among our competitors from time to time is normal business. Everyone wants to win. If it transpired, that’s good. It probably means there’s a couple guys that wanted to win. If it didn’t transpire, it probably means that it should have because we are aggressively pursuing victory. Sometimes that’s emotional,” said Tomlin after the Steelers’ win.

Tomlin kept it real with his response, stating flat out that even if Johnson and Trubisky did get into a heated altercation, he wouldn’t be sharing the details with the media. Rather than lambast the idea of Steelers teammates letting their emotions out and demanding more of one another, Tomlin encouraged that level of intensity from his team. In truth, this is a remarkable job from Tomlin to navigate a rather difficult question from the media.

Regardless of what went down, Tomlin is hoping to keep the truth under wraps and let the Steelers figure things out for themselves. Trubisky, who has since been demoted from his role as the starter, replaced Kenny Pickett against the Buccaneers in Week 6 and helped secure a hard-fought victory. Pickett is expected to return as the starter in Week 7, but only if his head injury permits.

Any issues between Diontae Johnson and Mitch Trubisky will remain within the Steelers’ organization, and Mike Tomlin wants to keep it that way.