Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't mincing words about his team's preseason performance against Buffalo Saturday. The Steelers lost 9-3 to Buffalo in a game not known for its offense. Tomlin was deeply disappointed in how his team's offensive line protected quarterback Russell Wilson.

“We didn't do a good enough job of protecting the quarterback,” Tomlin said, per ESPN. “We've got to do a better job in pass protection than we did — not only in possession downs but just in general. I was really up-front with the group about it in that regard, that can't be a problem for us.”

The Steelers gave up three sacks in the first three offensive series of the game. The team also struggled to move the ball; Pittsburgh had just one first down in that stretch. The offensive woes forced Tomlin to give an incomplete grade to his new quarterback Wilson.

“It's somewhat of an incomplete study because you just don't get a chance to see them operate or us operate or us establish rhythm and personality when you're not winning possession downs,” Tomlin added.

Steelers worked with a young offensive line against Bills

Wilson as well as Justin Fields were working with a lot of young players in the trenches. Due to injuries, the Steelers were forced to put several young guys in the lineup, like rookie center Zach Frazier. Right tackle Broderick Jones, a former first round pick in 2023, gave up two of the sacks.

Wilson finished the game with just 47 passing yards. The veteran quarterback is working his way back from a calf injury.

“I felt strong,” Wilson said. “I wasn't thinking about [my calf]. Anytime you have an injury, sometimes if you're worried about it, you're in the back of your mind. You're thinking about it. Didn't feel that at all really the past week or so. And I felt really good this past week and everything else. And so to play out there tonight just to get back out there in the black and gold was really cool.”

Fields had a little more success moving the football. The former Chicago Bears play caller had 92 passing yards, as well as 42 rushing yards. The Steelers still need to find the right combination on offense to pick up first downs. Pittsburgh has scored only 15 total points in two NFL preseason games.

Pittsburgh is now 0-2 in the NFL preseason, following the loss. The Steelers are back in action on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.