The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, and head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about his plan for how much Kenny Pickett will play in the game.

“We'll play it by ear. We'll give him what he needs,” Mike Tomlin said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “That's always my mentality. I'm. open to all that are healthy playing. How much they play will be determined what it is they need for it to be a productive step in the process for them, or week. And then we'll deal with next week, next week.”

Tomlin did note that he leans toward letting players play in preseason, and that goes beyond just Kenny Pickett for the Steelers.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“I know there are different approaches to the preseason and I respect the approaches and opinions of others,” Tomlin, said, via Simmons. “But that's kind of always been in my comfort zone – if we're going to box, we have to spar. If we need to get ready for the regular season, then preseason is an avenue in which to do it for individuals and collectives.”

It will be intriguing to see how many starters play against the Buccaneers, and how long they stay in the game. Most teams usually err on the side of caution when it comes to preseason, with some of them not playing starters much at all in any games. It is clear that Tomlin likes to see his guys get game action to prepare for the season.