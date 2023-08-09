Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has more familiarity with the Pittsburgh Steelers than some of his older, more experienced teammates. He served as a ball boy for the team during his days in middle school and high school when his dad, former Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., was hired as a defensive assistant in 2014.

Porter was born during his dad's time playing for the Steelers, which started in 1999 and ended in 2006. He worked with 10 to 12 boys every summer helping the team with equipment clean-up and providing balls for practice drills, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Porter became friends with head coach Mike Tomlin's sons and used the close exposure to professional football players to his advantage.

“All the old heads used to always support me and give me tips and clues on what I got to do to be in the next level,” Porter said, via ESPN. “Taking care of your body, what the coaches want from you, what the GM wants to see from you.”

Spending time around the Steelers helped Porter absorb knowledge that proved to be useful in his own career. He became a standout player at Penn State and was drafted with the first pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft by the team he had already spent years at practice with.

Ike Taylor, a former Steelers defensive back who played three seasons with the older Porter, is now a scout for the team. He has been impressed with the younger Porter. One trait that he sees that he has picked up on is his cool demeanor and ability to put bad plays behind him.

“He's seen it before,” Taylor said, via ESPN. “He was a ball boy, so he's seen the training camps, he heard [former Steelers defensive coordinator] Dick LeBeau tell them, ‘Let that play go, I need you for the next one.’ So it's instilled in him. And to play corner, you've got to have that trait. Yeah, you can be pissed off and not get it, but at the same time, my teammates need me on the next play. I got to let the last play go.”

The Steelers' defense features stars like T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward. Joey Porter Jr. could be the next great player for Pittsburgh's steel curtain given his talent and unique advantage that has helped him for years.