As the Steelers took down the Bengals in Week 12, Kenny Pickett surpassed Ben Roethlisberger to set some impressive team history.

Their Week 12 matchup against Cincinnati Bengals gave the Pittsburgh Steelers an opportunity to hit the reset button on offense. Kenny Pickett was certainly feeling refreshed, as he broke a longstanding Steelers record previously held by Ben Roethlisberger.

In a 16-10 victory, Pickett completed 24-of-33 passes for 248 scoreless yards. He went 208 – and counting – pass attempts without throwing an interception, breaking Roethlisberger's team record, via Jenna Harner of WPXI.

Pickett power

Pickett hasn't thrown an interception since Week 4. If the Steelers want to succeed, they know they must hold onto the ball. Pittsburgh can be happy knowing that Pickett hasn't gotten too sloppy on his reads throughout the season.

However, while he doesn't have a pick since Week 4, Pickett has just two touchdown passes in that time frame. While he hasn't been making mistakes, the Steelers could use a bit more firepower out of Pickett's arm moving forward.

Still, Week 12 marked a step in the right direction for Pickett and the offense. In their first game since firing Matt Canada, the Steelers broke 400 yards on offense for the first time since 2020. Pickett's 248 yards was a new season-high.

At 7-4, the Steelers are right in the middle of the playoff hunt. If they're going to succeed, they need Kenny Pickett at the top of his game. Right now, he has done an excellent job of not turning the ball over.

After breaking Ben Roethlisberger's record, Pittsburgh will look for Pickett to capitalize on his consistency and advance the offense only forward. Their playoff lives count on it.