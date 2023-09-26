The Pittsburgh Steelers had some harrowing moments after last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. On the way home from Sin City, the Steelers plane had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City. However, despite the incident and the ensuing delay getting back to Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin says it isn’t going to be an excuse when the Steelers play the Houston Texans in Week 4 on Sunday.

“I don’t want it to become an excuse,” Tomlin said after reporters asked him about it several times on Tuesday, per The Athletic. “We are going to make it a non-issue, to be honest with you. It is in our rearview now. As I stand here today, it is a non-factor. We only have so many days and hours to prepare. We haven’t lost any physical preparation opportunities with our football team or classroom opportunities with our football team. I created a few hours yesterday and today that our staff had to absorb from a preparation standpoint. Technology was a component of that.”

The lost time Mike Tomlin was talking about comes from the six hours the team and its Delta charter plane sat on the runway Sunday night into Monday as crews worked to fix the Steelers’ plane that had to come down just 90 minutes after taking off from Las Vegas.

Tomlin’s team was already losing a few hours of preparation for the Steelers' Week 4 matchup with the Texans after playing on Sunday Night Football. After the emergency landing, though, the traveling party didn’t touch down in Pennsylvania until noon on Monday, which led to Tomlin canceling team activities that day.

The Steelers head to Houston at 2-1 after beating the Raiders 23-18, and they will take on a Texans team in Week 4 that got its first win of the 2023 campaign on Sunday, shocking the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-17.