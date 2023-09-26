The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record after back-to-back wins following a dreadful season-opening loss. The Steelers showed signs of improvement in a number of facets during both wins and head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged as such.

“I just feel like we’re getting better in all areas,” Tomlin said, via Ray Fittipaldo. “Our business is to win games, no doubt. In the pursuit of those victories you have to build, and it just feels like we’re getting better.”

Though Tomlin didn’t get into specifics, it's easy to point to the Steelers' offense showing growth in Sunday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pittsburgh produced its first 300-yard game of the season after averaging 247 yards in the first two games. Quarterback Kenny Pickett looked as poised as he's ever had in a Steelers uniform, throwing for 235 yards to go along with a pair of touchdown passes. He finished with a single-game career-high 108.5 passer rating.

Defensively the Steelers have shown a bend-don't-break mentality over the last two games. Pittsburgh's allowed nearly 400 yards per game in its first two games this season, letting the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns run all over them.

The run defense stepped up against last year's rushing champion Josh Jacobs on Sunday though, limiting the Raiders running back to 62 yards. The Steelers also sacked Jimmy Garoppolo four times and forced the QB to throw three interceptions.

Mike Tomlin's team has been far from perfect, but showing weekly growth and winning football games is always a good sign.