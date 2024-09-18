After beating the Denver Broncos 13-6, head coach Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 2-0 start. Quarterback Justin Fields is filling in for starting QB Russell Wilson, but the reserve looks comfortable in the starting spot as Wilson recovers from a calf injury. Fields' 30-of-43 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions led the Steelers' offense, which Tomlin believes is a collective byproduct of Justin's IQ and the Steelers' system, per NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

“That's not only reflective of his capabilities and mindset, that's probably reflective of our mindset as a collective,” Tomlin said. “We want to be aggressive in terms of going downfield, but we also want to be prudent because incomplete passes and things of that nature get you behind the sticks. We've been in hostile environments through two weeks that we wanted to minimize.

It's important, guys, in September that you avoid third-and-long, particularly if your first two games are on the road. We have been really thoughtful and intentional about our approach to business through the first two weeks because of environmental reasons, and our lack of collective development, and the number of young people we've had in some significant positions, like center, left guard, so forth,” Tomlin concluded.

Fields has rushed 22 times for 84 yards. Evolving into a long-ball threat is still an objective for the Steelers and the four-year QB. However, Tomlin believes in Fields' confidence to continue to grow as a quarterback.

“He loves to compete,” Tomlin said. “He's got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn't change in environments. There's a clarity in his communication, in his response to communications, that's really comfortable.”

Justin Fields preparing for Week 3 start for the Steelers

As Russell Wilson recovers from his calf injury, Justin Fields prepares for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that as Fields and the Steelers prepare this week, not much has changed in terms of Wilson's chances of returning to the field, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

“Really, we're kind of in the same posture as we were in last week with Russ,” Tomlin told reporters. “As I sit here today, Russ is not scheduled to be a full participant in practice, and so we're readying a plan that features Justin and his readiness.”

Led by Fields, this season marks the first time the Steelers have gone 2-0 since 2020.