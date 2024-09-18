The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their first two games in the 2024 season with Justin Fields under center. Russell Wilson has been dealing with a calf issue, allowing Fields to take command for the time being. But once Wilson heals, that could change.

The Steelers could give Wilson another shot to be the starting quarterback because of his “stronger command of the offense,” according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Fowler writes the following: “I could be in the minority here, but based on the talks I've had with people inside and outside the organization, my sense is that Wilson's stronger command of the offense will give him another shot once ready. His presence might reopen the middle of the field, which the Steelers have largely ignored over the first two weeks. But Fields can move much better at this stage and is a more dynamic playmaker.”

ESPN's Dan Graziano entertained the idea that Fields sharpens up and keeps the job but also added that “there's obviously a world in which Fields struggles or regresses, at which point a very conservative team with the ability to win low-scoring games with defense would be tempted to go back to the more reliable veteran option.”

Steelers could consider quarterback change with healthy Russell Wilson

The Steelers have managed to win games despite, not because of, their offense. Only two teams have gained fewer yards and only three have totaled fewer yards per play. Pittsburgh has won because it has dominated the turnover battle and played less-than-stellar competition, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos. Fields was, at least, not bad enough to lose those games.

Although Fields is indeed the superior athlete, Wilson's experience could make him the steadier option that the Steelers hope to have to guide their offense. Pittsburgh still resides in a very competitive division but because their schedule is soft to start, they could put themselves in position to make the playoffs. Fields will be eager to improve on his season and play so well that the Steelers don’t bench him.