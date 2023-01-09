By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac.

“Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.”

The Steelers’ season started slow with Mitch Trubisky under center. But Tomlin ultimately handed Kenny Pickett the reigns during the 2022 campaign, and Pittsburgh saw a turn around in their performance. They ended up finishing with a respectable 9-8 record.

Pickett previously commented on his 2022 rookie season with the Steelers.

“I’m growing every week, that’s the positive,” Pickett said. “There are things that I’m learning from and there are things that are on tape now that I wasn’t doing early in the season. So, I’m continuing to grow. It’s not going to happen overnight. I like the way that I am trending.”

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for over 2,400 yards to go along with 7 passing touchdowns. However, he was intercepted 9 times. He didn’t have a perfect rookie campaign by any means. But the young Steelers’ QB flashed signs of potential throughout the season. Pickett impressed from a winning standpoint as well.

Pittsburgh needs to add more pieces around him. If they can strengthen the offensive line and build a top-tier defense, Pickett and the Steelers may emerge as a legitimate contender next year.

The future is bright for Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. Assuming Tomlin and the Steelers give him the opportunity, he will benefit from a full season in 2023.