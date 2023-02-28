Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Omar Khan said backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been “awesome,” Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers beat reporter Ray Fittipaldo wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“He is under contract for one more year but (Omar) Khan said he could envision Trubisky with the Steelers beyond the 2023 season,” wrote Fittipaldo.

Steelers president Art Rooney II showed confidence in the 2020 Nickelodeon Valuable Player, saying Trubisky could be an effective backup when the team needed him in a late-January interview with KDKA TV Sports Director Bob Pompeani.

“It’s still early in the offseason but I expect Mitch will be on the roster next season and be an effective backup when he need him. I think he showed we can win with him. I think he’ll be on the roster next year.”

Mitchell Trubisky played in seven games and started in five for Pittsburgh last season, taking snaps under center for the Steelers when they earned wins over the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals. He gained 1,252 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in his seven games. The 2019 Pro Bowl quarterback took reps as a backup for the Buffalo Bills in 2021, playing in six games behind quarterback Josh Allen.

Though Trubisky took the start in Week 1, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took more starting snaps than the former Chicago Bears signal caller. Pickett ended with 13 games and 12 starts under his belt, earning just over 2,400 passing yards and seven touchdowns on his way to sixth place in NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting, according to Pro Football Reference.

Mitchell Trubisky and Pickett trained with several Steelers receivers in Florida over the past few days. According to a Saturday tweet from Steelers Update, the quarterbacks ran reps with receivers Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, Anthony Miller and Steven Sims, among others.