The Pittsburgh Penguins recently signed veteran netminder Tristan Jarry to a new deal and fans weren't too happy, including a well-known radio host in the city by the name of Andrew Fillipponi, who dragged Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris into the conversation.

After the Pens signed Jarry to a five-year extension, Fillipponi savagely compared his feelings about the move to the Steelers drafting Harris in the first round a few years ago, going on to absolutely rip apart the former Alabama standout.

“It's the most aggravated and angered I have been by a team's move in this town since the Steelers used a first-round pick on Najee Harris,” 93.7 The Fan host Andrew Filliponi said during a show. “Because all I heard then was don't use first-round picks on running backs. They're not durable. They don't last. You can find running backs anywhere. And all of that was right. And then for two weeks, I heard the same conversation about goalies, based on what people believed Kyle Dubas believed in.”

Basically, he's saying goaltenders don't last and neither do running backs, including Najee. But, that doesn't feel like a fair assessment. The 25-year-old has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons, including 14 touchdowns on the ground and another six as a pass-catcher. Sure Harris has only averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but that's certainly not terrible. After all, he is a workhorse for the Steelers and has more carries and touches than any other RB in the league since 2021.

While everyone is allowed to have their own opinion, it's hard to agree with Fillipponi here. Yes, Najee Harris did deal with an injury last year but he hasn't been hurt nearly as much as Jarry.

Brutal take.