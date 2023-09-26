The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1 after wins over the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders in the last two weeks, but the running game has not been the greatest, with former first-round pick Najee Harris struggling specifically, and Harris said he met with the offensive line to determine what the best road forward is.

“Me and the o-line sat down and we talked about what runs we thing work best, that they like,” Najee Harris said, according to Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “And they asked me what I like but I never tell 'em what I like because it doesn't matter what I like. They like these runs and they executed, so o-line won the game for us.”

Harris rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries, which comes out to 3.4 yards per carry. The Steelers definitely want to become more efficient when running the ball. Fellow running back Jaylen Warren rushed for 29 yards on eight carries, which is 3.6 yards per carry. Jaylen Warren's numbers are not where the Steelers would like to be either.

It is smart for Harris to work with the offensive line on what they thing they can succeed at. This week presents an opportunity to get the run game right against the Houston Texans defense.

The Texans surprised the league with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud has impressed so far. However, the Steelers are seen as the more talented team.

It will be interesting to see how the Steelers and Harris fare on the ground against the Texans.