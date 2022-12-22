By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept their slim playoff hopes alive last week with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Steelers likely need to win out and get help to have any shot at reaching the postseason. It was revealed that rookie QB Kenny Pickett is likely to start this weekend. But not all of the news is good. On Wednesday, the odds of that happening took a hit amid the latest injury news.

The Steelers’ two most important offensive pieces, RB Najee Harris and WR Diontae Johnson, both missed practice, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Harris and Johnson were both limited at practice on Tuesday. That means they both were downgraded, each with their own injury. The Steelers wide receiver has been dealing with a toe injury that has hampered him. Meanwhile, Harris has been experiencing discomfort in his hip for a few weeks now.

It’s not known whether Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just wanted to get his guys a bit of extra rest. But normally, a veteran rest day is the first or last day of practice during the week. The fact that they practiced in a limited capacity Tuesday and downgraded Wednesday is certainly not a great sign they will be available this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both the Steelers and Raiders face a must-win scenario Saturday. They are tied at 6-8, making this essentially an elimination game.

Harris and Johnson are each coming off one of their best performances of the season. Harris rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown while Johnson reeled in 10 catches for 98 yards. They very well might be needed against a healthier Raiders offense.