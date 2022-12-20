By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a much-needed win over the Carolina Panthers with Mitch Trubisky leading the way. But it appears Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett will be back under center in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Pickett is “good to go”.

Via Brian Batko:

“Mike Tomlin at his weekly press conference says the Steelers are excited about being in a significant game and “leaning in on it.” He expects Terrell Edmunds (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (turf toe) and Derek Watt to be slowed in practice this week but Kenny Pickett is good to go.”

Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 14 in a 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and had to leave after just one snap because of a crunching tackle from Roquan Smith. On the year, the first-year signal-caller has completed 65% of his passes for 1,797 yards, four touchdowns, and a disappointing eight interceptions. 2022 has definitely been a learning curve for Pickett.

Trubisky did a respectable job in relief in Week 15, completing 17 of 22 passes for 179 yards. But in the Baltimore game, he was picked off three times. The Steelers are clearly struggling this year but getting Kenny Pickett back is definitely seen as a positive as he looks to improve upon his 2022 campaign. If Pickett does struggle though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Trubisky get another chance Sunday after a solid performance versus Carolina. Pittsburgh sits at 6-8 on the year, which puts them at the bottom of the AFC North. They have two divisional contests to finish up the season after the Raiders matchup, facing the Ravens again and the Cleveland Browns.