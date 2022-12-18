By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Las Vegas Raiders are not out of the playoff picture yet. Despite their 5-8 record, there’s an outside chance for them to sneak into the postseason. The first step to doing that is to win most, if not all, of their upcoming games. Thankfully for the Raiders, they are starting to get healthy again, with Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller returning from their respective injuries in Week 15, per ProFootballTalk.

The Raiders have sorely missed Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller’s presence on offense. Renfrow, the definitive WR2 of the team behind Davante Adams, has been out since Week 9 due to an oblique injury. Meanwhile, Waller has been out for much longer, as he hasn’t played since Week 5.

Renfrow and Waller return to a rather perilous time in the Raiders’ season. As of Week 15, the team has not been eliminated yet from playoff contention. However, their 5-8 record puts them in a precarious spot for the season. Having their two top pass-catchers will add firepower to an offense that needs to carry this team to victory.

The first part of the Raiders’ redemption tour this season is in New England against Josh McDaniels’ former team. The Patriots are in the same position as Las Vegas, albeit with a much secure record. After a back-breaking loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Rams last week, this team is looking to find the previous form they had in the weeks prior to that loss.

Aside from Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, the Raiders will also have Josh Jacobs available in Week 15 despite his injury.