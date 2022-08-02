Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers got some concerning news on Monday after running back Najee Harris sustained an injury during practice. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that the issue will be a long-term problem.

Harris apparently had his left foot stepped on during practice, forcing him to leave the field. According to Steelers Depot, he was immediately checked by head trainer John Norwig, although he didn’t leave and stayed with the team instead.

After practice, Tomlin spoke to reporters and eased the fears on Harris’ injury. He pointed out that it shouldn’t be a big issue moving forward.

“Najee wasn’t able to finish, somebody stepped on his foot, but it shouldn’t be a major deal,” Tomlin said.

While no further details on the nature of Najee Harris’ injury have been provided, Mike Tomlin’s remarks should at least lessen the concerns of the fans.

The young running back was phenomenal in his first year, recording 307 rush attempts for 1200 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had three receiving TDs on 74 receptions for 467 yards. With that, he is largely expected to increase his production and play a key role on the offense now that Ben Roethlisberger has retired.

It remains to be seen if Harris will suit up on Tuesday when training camp resumes for the Steelers. However, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Mike Tomlin decides to sit him out to make sure that he is good to go and there is no risk of reinjuring his foot and sustaining a more problematic injury.