Najee Harris received a big injury update ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers' Thursday Night Football game vs. the New England Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with a knee injury. The Steelers running back is reportedly listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football versus the New England Patriots, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

“#Steelers list RB Najee Harris as questionable for tomorrow vs. #Patriots after being listed as not practicing for the second straight day. Hearing same as @TomPelissero gave on The Insiders earlier today: There’s optimism he’ll be able to go. We’ll give you final word tomorrow,” Garafolo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Steelers enter the game with a 7-5 record. The 2-10 Patriots are not the most intimidating opponent, but having Harris on the field would still help Pittsburgh in the game.

Najee Harris' status in question for Steelers-Patriots clash

The Steelers star is currently in his third NFL season. Harris has rushed for 661 yards and four touchdowns so far during the 2023 campaign. Harris has rushed for over 1,000 yards and exactly seven touchdowns in each of his first two seasons.

Despite dealing with some ups and downs in his career, Harris has been a reliable running back for the most part. The Steelers understand that he is an important part of their offensive gameplan.

The Patriots' defense is capable of causing some havoc, so Najee Harris' final status for Thursday will certainly prove to be crucial.

Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST in Pittsburgh. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Harris' injury status as they are made available before the game.