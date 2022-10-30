The battle for Pennslyvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philadelphia’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss.

“We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. We lack a lot of stuff. We lack a lot of experience. We lack a lot of discipline, accountability. We lack a lot,” shared a distraught Harris, per Chris Halicke of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

A one-yard trick pass from wide receiver Chase Claypool to fullback Derek Watt in the first quarter marked Sunday’s only touchdown for the Steelers’ offense. Beyond that, there is not a wide breadth of items from the box score to point at with any semblance of encouragement. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett hurled his eighth interception on the year with 191 yards, zero touchdowns, and a lost fumble against the Eagles. In addition, the downtrodden second-year running back out of Alabama managed to accumulate a measly 32 yards on eight carries to pair with his six receptions and 26 yards through the air.

The defense, still missing its superstar linebacker TJ Watt, rolled over to allow 78 yards and a touchdown to Eagles running back Miles Sanders. Week 8’s matchup also saw the Steelers surrender massive production to wide receiver AJ Brown, who connected for three touchdowns, six catches, and 156 yards from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The 2-6 Steelers now head into their bye week with many questions looming ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. The Mike Tomlin-led squad is set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 following the bye.