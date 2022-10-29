Steelers make final TJ Watt decision for Week 8 vs. Eagles

TJ Watt will not play in Week 8, per Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that Watt was designated to return from the IR a week ago which made him eligible to return for the Steelers’ Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, his return will need to wait at least one more week.

TJ Watt recently left the door open for a Sunday return after issuing a cryptic response in reference to his Week 8 status.

“I don’t know. Maybe. We’ll have to see,” Watt said.

The Steelers’ odds of defeating the undefeated Eagles were already slim even with TJ Watt potentially on the field. However, with Watt sidelined in Week 8 Pittsburgh will be in line for quite the challenge in this contest.

Philadelphia has played an excellent brand of football so far in 2022. They are 4th in points per game, 5th in total yards per game, 13th in passing yards per game, and 6th in rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Steelers’ defense is 22nd in points against per game, 28th in total yards against per game, and 21st in total sacks.

TJ Watt would have provided them with a better opportunity of upsetting the odds in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are the favorites without question.

The Steelers are hopeful Watt can return next week. He is arguably the best defender in the NFL and is fresh off of a Defensive Player of the Year award.

For now, the Steelers will look to shock the Eagles on the road in this Sunday affair.