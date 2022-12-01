Published December 1, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris missed practice with an oblique injury for the second straight day Thursday. That prompts questions regarding his availability for Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers practice report: Weds Thurs

Najee Harris DNP DNP

Jaylen Warren Full Full

Benny Snell — Limited 👀 Snell popped up on the report today with designation of “knee” Paves the way for Warren — Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) December 1, 2022

The Steelers enter their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons coming off a 24-17 road win on Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Even though it is a severe long shot, Pittsburgh is still alive in the playoff race, both for a wild card and for the AFC North. But in order to get there, they likely need all hands on deck and that especially includes Harris.

The Steelers second-year running back has struggled at times this year after a breakout rookie campaign. But it’s hard to fault Harris considering the offensive line issues. Pittsburgh has continued to fail at addressing their line issues year after year, making it hard for Harris and other tailbacks to find running room.

Najee Harris is 20th in the NFL this season with only 585 rush yards. That’s despite having the 10th most carries in the league.

Despite the 4-7 record, the Steelers have a favorable schedule ahead. After this weekend’s game against the Falcons, they face their bitter division rival, the Baltimore Ravens. That’s almost always close despite record. After that, Pittsburgh plays Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Ravens again before finishing against the Cleveland Browns.

If Harris is forced to miss Sunday’s game, Jaylen Warren will likely take up much of the workload. Warren returned to practice in full this week after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury.