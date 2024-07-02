The Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks are two NFL franchises on opposite ends of the geographical spectrum with plenty of potential to have great seasons in 2024.

Ex-Seahawks and current Steelers QB Russell Wilson is now two NFL stops removed from his time in the Pacific Northwest, but he is far from forgotten in Seattle. Wilson unveiled a gift sent to him by the Seahawks organization that fans will almost certainly love as much as he did.

Wilson's video of the amazing gift came amid news of three candidates to be cut from the team on Pittsburgh's current roster. Meanwhile, Wilson was hit with a Super Bowl reality check by commentator Rich Eisen.

Wilson's gift is a small and thoughtful gesture in the grand scheme of things but it showed that his former team was clearly thinking about him.

Steelers' Wilson Unveils Throwback Seahawks Gift

Wilson bristled with gratitude as he unveiled the gift in question, a throwback Seahawks jersey with his name and number on it.

“Seahawks, super super grateful for you guys sending me this,” Wilson said. “Obviously a lot of amazing memories there so you guys sending me this means the world to me, forever grateful,” Wilson concluded.

Wilson Prepares For War With AFC, NFC Opponents In The Boxing Ring

The ex-Broncos star Wilson showed off his boxing ready physique in the ring with legendary trainer Freddy Roach and Filipino boxer Marvin Somodio recently.

At age 35, the Steelers' Wilson is taking a page from Jerry Rice's playbook by getting in tip top shape heading into the 2024-2025 fall NFL season, judging by photos he shared on Twitter recently.

Many fans have counted the current Steelers QB Wilson out because he is on his third team since 2021 and is getting up there in NFL years. What many don't realize is that there is plenty of precedent for quarterbacks to win a championship in their mid-to-late 30s and 40s.

The oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl was Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43, suggesting that there is plenty of time for the former Broncos QB Wilson to lead his Steelers to NFL glory.

Wilson quietly threw for 26 touchdowns against 8 interceptions and over 3,000 yards for the Denver Broncos last season. He will have a chance to play for a Steelers team loaded with offensive talent, including George Pickens as WR1, Najee Harris at running back, and promising rookie Roman Wilson at wide receiver along with hulking lineman Troy Fautanu of the Washington Huskies, who was selected number 20 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.